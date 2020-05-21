McArthur secures First Minister's assurance on publication of local testing numbers

Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, has today pressed the First Minister to agree to publish the number of Covid-19 tests being carried out in each local health board area.

In response to the First Minister’s statement today, Mr McArthur asked the First Minister to agree to share local testing figures, in the interests of transparency and building public confidence in the decisions being made as restrictions start to be eased.

Mr McArthur reminded parliament that localised detail is already available in relation to confirmed covid cases and covid related deaths, but that no comparable figures for testing are publicly available.

In response, the First Minister said: “Yes I will be happy to look at how we do that. I think it will be important to do that. I’m not going to give a straightforward commitment because I’m going to need to go and discuss the practicalities of that but I think in principal yes.”

Following the exchange, Mr McArthur commented:

“Moving on from lockdown will be enormously difficult, not least as the advice to the public will become less black and white. It is all the more important, therefore, that we have as much transparency as possible so people can understand the basis for the decisions being taken.

“At the moment, the government publishes figures for the number of covid-related deaths, and the number of confirmed cases. In the absence of widespread testing, there are already question marks over how accurately these figures reflect the state of play on the ground. That situation is not helped, however, when we have no idea how many tests are being carried out at a local level.

“The expansion of testing and contact tracing is welcome, if overdue. However, in order to build public confidence and ensure any issues are identified early on, the government needs to be as transparent as possible.

“I am pleased that the First Minister recognised that in her response to me earlier today, and look forward to more details about testing activity being made available, at a localised level. That would be an important step in the right direction as we continue to tackle this virus.”