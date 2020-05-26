Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

McArthur: Safe jury trials were an option from the outset

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the announcement of plans to restart jury trials in Scotland by July, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice Liam McArthur MSP said:

“Safe and socially distant jury trials have always been a possibility, and I’m glad to see that they are soon going to be a reality.

"Juries are a key pillar of Scotland’s justice system, and Liberal Democrats opposed the Scottish Government's ill-thought through plans for their abolition from the outset. We also recognise the harm caused by ongoing delays.

"English and Welsh courts have already embarked on this type of trial. The government must now ensure our new procedures get off the ground smoothly and swiftly." 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies