McArthur: Safe jury trials were an option from the outset

Responding to the announcement of plans to restart jury trials in Scotland by July, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice Liam McArthur MSP said:

“Safe and socially distant jury trials have always been a possibility, and I’m glad to see that they are soon going to be a reality.

"Juries are a key pillar of Scotland’s justice system, and Liberal Democrats opposed the Scottish Government's ill-thought through plans for their abolition from the outset. We also recognise the harm caused by ongoing delays.

"English and Welsh courts have already embarked on this type of trial. The government must now ensure our new procedures get off the ground smoothly and swiftly."