McArthur reveals police departure figures higher among BME recruits

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP has today challenged

Police Scotland to boost efforts to support BME staff after a freedom of information request

revealed that a larger proportion of BME officers and staff left compared to those who

identified as White Scottish.

Scottish Liberal Democrats submitted a freedom of information request seeking

breakdowns of Police Scotland officer and staff departures by ethnicity and compared to

retention rates as a whole.



The response showed that:



• 13% of police officers recruited between 01/04/2013 and 31/03/2022 left during the

same timeframe.

• However, 18% of officers who identified as BME left in this timeframe, compared to

10% who identified as White Scottish.

• 32% of police staff recruited between 01/04/2013 and 31/03/2022 left during the

same timeframe.

• Of these, 42% of staff who identified as BME departed versus 31% of staff who

identified as White Scottish.



Mr McArthur said:



“These figures show officers from BME backgrounds quitting the service at almost twice the

rate of white Scots. Not only are these numbers a huge problem for fairness and

representation, they also prevent us from tearing down barriers between the police and the

communities they work in.

“In recent years, the Black Lives Matter movement has forced us all to face uncomfortable

truths about society and its attitudes. Every institution has a responsibility to forge a better

way forward.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on ministers and Police Scotland to do more to

increase diversity in policing and improve retention of BME recruits.

“Staff surveys need to be a regular feature of the service, so that issues are identified

quickly. We also need to see concerted action to root out prejudicial and discriminatory

behaviour and practices.

“That so many staff and officers from BME backgrounds are choosing to leave in droves

should have alarm bells ringing in Police Scotland. It is long past time for this to be

addressed.”