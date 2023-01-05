Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

McArthur reveals police departure figures higher among BME recruits

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP has today challenged
Police Scotland to boost efforts to support BME staff after a freedom of information request
revealed that a larger proportion of BME officers and staff left compared to those who
identified as White Scottish.

Scottish Liberal Democrats submitted a freedom of information request seeking
breakdowns of Police Scotland officer and staff departures by ethnicity and compared to
retention rates as a whole.

The response showed that:

• 13% of police officers recruited between 01/04/2013 and 31/03/2022 left during the
same timeframe.
• However, 18% of officers who identified as BME left in this timeframe, compared to
10% who identified as White Scottish.
• 32% of police staff recruited between 01/04/2013 and 31/03/2022 left during the
same timeframe.
• Of these, 42% of staff who identified as BME departed versus 31% of staff who
identified as White Scottish.

Mr McArthur said:

“These figures show officers from BME backgrounds quitting the service at almost twice the
rate of white Scots. Not only are these numbers a huge problem for fairness and
representation, they also prevent us from tearing down barriers between the police and the
communities they work in.
“In recent years, the Black Lives Matter movement has forced us all to face uncomfortable
truths about society and its attitudes. Every institution has a responsibility to forge a better
way forward.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling on ministers and Police Scotland to do more to
increase diversity in policing and improve retention of BME recruits.
“Staff surveys need to be a regular feature of the service, so that issues are identified
quickly. We also need to see concerted action to root out prejudicial and discriminatory
behaviour and practices.
“That so many staff and officers from BME backgrounds are choosing to leave in droves
should have alarm bells ringing in Police Scotland. It is long past time for this to be
addressed.”

