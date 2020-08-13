Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

McArthur responds to outbreak of Covid cases in Orkney

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to news that a minimum of nine new Coronavirus cases have been discovered in Orkney, Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur commented:

“This spike in new cases is deeply worrying. It is also a timely reminder that this virus remains a real threat and that we all have a responsibility to act with the upmost care to keep ourselves and our community safe.

“I know from my discussions with NHS Orkney that steps are being taken to trace all possible contacts related to this particular outbreak and ensure the necessary precautions are taken.

“I will also be speaking to the Health Secretary later today to establish what further action is being considered to contain this outbreak and minimise the risk to the public.

“In the meantime, I would echo the plea of NHS Orkney’s Interim Chief Executive, Michael Dickson that anyone experiencing symptoms urgently books a test and follows the relevant health guidance. If anyone who is sick needs to travel, please contact NHS Orkney immediately”.

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies