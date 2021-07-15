McArthur responds to HIAL Air Traffic Control Strike Action

Responding to news today, Thursday, that air traffic controllers working at airports across the Highlands and Islands are to stage a one-day strike on July 29, Orkney’s MSP, Liam McArthur, commented:

"This is bad news given the inevitable disruption any strike action will have on our lifeline air services. These are services that have already been badly affected by the pandemic, so this is the last thing that is needed.

“However, all of this could have been avoided had HIAL and Scottish Ministers listened to the growing concerns over their plans to centralise air traffic services in Inverness. These concerns have been raised by staff and local communities and are reflected in HIAL’s own island impact assessment. Despite this, HIAL and this SNP government appear intent on ploughing on regardless.

"It is time to think again and bring forward proposals for modernising air traffic services that do not strip jobs and revenue out of our islands."

ENDS