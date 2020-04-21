Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

McArthur responds to emergency release of prisoners

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Justice Secretary's announcement that there will be an emergency release of "a limited number of short-sentenced prisoners coming to the end of their time in custody", Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented:

"Making decisions like these, in the context of a pandemic, is an unenviable position to be in.

"It’s all the more difficult because of where we started. Scotland’s prisons were in crisis before COVID-19.

"We can't just shift that burden to other under pressure services like GPs and housing, so there needs to be a proper support package accompanying emergency release. This is important to avoid reoffending and protect the rights of victims."

