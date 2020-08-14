Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

McArthur questions decision to suspend lower league training

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has today warned of "significant unfairness" after teams outside the Scottish Premiership were suspended from training in the wake of high profile incidents involving Aberdeen and Celtic players.

After discussion with the Scottish Government's joint recovery group, the Scottish FA said that it had "agreed that the return to training for clubs outside the SPFL Premiership - which includes all organised adult football over-18 - will be delayed until at least 24 August, pending updated government guidance on the 20th."

Mr McArthur said:

"It's not clear why lower league teams are being punished for the poor behavior of top flight stars.

“There is a significant unfairness at play. It is yet another blow to clubs in the lower tiers at a time when many of them are already unsure how they will get through the season so long as fans are absent.”

"It is in the best interest of the game for everyone to comply with public health rules but if there is an issue with compliance that should be dealt with in a targeted fashion."

