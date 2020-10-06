McArthur: Prisoners should be pocketing an education

Responding to the publication of the reconviction rates in Scotland in 2017-18, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented

"The right way to cut crime is to have robust alternatives to custody. These are effective and credible sentences that cut crime and make communities safer. Locking more people up for longer has been proven not to work.

"Where prison is necessary, everyone should be pocketing an education and new skills. These should sit alongside basics like ensuring people have a bank account on release, somewhere to sleep, the same people working with them before and after they leave, and new checks on whether they achieve a positive post-prison destination such as employment.

"These Scottish Liberal Democrat proposals are common sense policies that will make our communities safer."

The Scottish Liberal Democrats' plan, submitted to the Justice Committee last summer, is as follows: