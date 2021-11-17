Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

McArthur presses SNP/Green government on Deposit Return Scheme

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the climate emergency Liam McArthur has today pressed the SNP/Green government to provide a clear timetable and adequate information regarding the introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

Mr McArthur said:

"This is the second delay to the Deposit Return Scheme and now we don't even have a date for introduction.

"Small businesses, particularly in rural and island areas, lack the information and clarity they need to prepare.

"Given the international precedents for rolling out deposit return schemes, it is really hard to understand why the Scottish Government is making such a mess of introducing DRS in Scotland"

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies