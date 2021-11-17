McArthur presses SNP/Green government on Deposit Return Scheme

Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the climate emergency Liam McArthur has today pressed the SNP/Green government to provide a clear timetable and adequate information regarding the introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

Mr McArthur said:

"This is the second delay to the Deposit Return Scheme and now we don't even have a date for introduction.

"Small businesses, particularly in rural and island areas, lack the information and clarity they need to prepare.

"Given the international precedents for rolling out deposit return schemes, it is really hard to understand why the Scottish Government is making such a mess of introducing DRS in Scotland"