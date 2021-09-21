Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

McArthur presses Government on fatal accident inquiries practices

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP has today demanded the Scottish Government respond to research stating that no recommendations to improve practice are made in nine out of ten fatal accident inquiries into deaths in prison.

Research by Scottish Liberal Democrats in 2019 previously found decade long delays to the investigations into deaths outside prisons. The Scottish Government and the Lord Advocate promised resources and improvements in response but still decade long delays occur.

Liam McArthur MSP highlighted the case of Jack Mackenzie who died awaiting trial, three years on from the deaths of William Lindsay and Katie Allen.

Mr McArthur said:

“The deaths in Polmont were tragic and preventable. However, efforts to learn lessons and prevent such tragedies reoccurring have been undermined by failings in the very system set up to allow this to happen. 

“The Fatal Accident Inquiry system isn’t working. FAIs are supposed to ensure that lessons are learned, improvements are made and that mistakes are not repeated. However, too often, that isn’t happening. 

“The whole system is in need of reform. The Scottish Government should honour their promise and avoid more preventable deaths.”

