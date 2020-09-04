Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

McArthur: Police staff survey can't be delayed any longer

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrats have renewed their calls to bring forward the long-delayed Police Scotland staff survey, as yet more evidence of serial under-supporting of officers and staff emerges.

A 2015 exercise where police staff and officers were invited to share their views on their work lives exposed serious problems in the working culture and practices within Scotland’s police force. Police Scotland originally promised this exercise would be repeated in 2017.

However, in correspondence with justice spokesperson Liam McArthur, Police Scotland have now confirmed that this is now expected “during 2021”.

Mr McArthur has called for this to be brought forward, after a week where:

  • An Independent Review found that “Police are responding to a demand for mental health related services which they do not feel best placed to meet.”, with 41% of people in police custody reporting previous mental health issues and the review hearing from an officer that they had been "self-taught" because they hadn't received enough mental health training. 
  • Police callouts for individuals in severe mental distress increased by 25% in some parts of Scotland during lockdown.

Commenting, Mr McArthur said:

“When this survey was conducted in 2015, it shone a light on how undervalued staff and officers felt. Just 8% thought their organisation was genuinely interested in their wellbeing. Less than a quarter of police officers felt that they had the resources they needed to do their job properly. 

“Now, while officers are being called to deal with the ever-expanding mental health crisis in Scotland, their own wellbeing has fallen down the to-do list to the extent there is now a four year delay to the force-wide staff survey. The decision to delay was taken before the pandemic hit, and the increase in officer workload that has followed means there’s now all the more reason to check in.

“The police force can’t be expected to pick up the tab of an under-resourced mental health system while their own mental health is being side-lined.

“Those at the top have been keen to claim that policing in Scotland is back on track after the SNP's botched centralisation. They are less willing to let rank and file officers tell their own story.

“This survey needs to take place as soon as possible.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies