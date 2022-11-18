Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

McArthur: Police Scotland spent almost £5 million settling legal claims

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP has today revealed that Police Scotland spent almost £5 million on settling legal claims in the 2021/2022 financial year and warned that police leadership will need to ensure that such claims are kept to a minimum. 

Mr McArthur highlighted the case of ex-firearms officer Rhona Malone, who was awarded nearly £1m for sexist victimisation, as an example of a case in which an officer was let down by police bosses. 

A Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information request asked Police Scotland to provide the “bi-annual report detailing claims settled by Police Scotland, noted under ‘legal Services Claims Handling- Statistical Report.’” This report details employer liability, public liability and motor liability claims settled by Police Scotland in the financial year 2021/2022 and the total money spent on settling them.    

Scottish Liberal Democrats found that Police Scotland spent:    

  • £2,382,635 on employer liability claims in the financial year 2021/2022   
  • £1,683,240 on public liability claims in the financial year 2021/2022   
  • £801,488 on motor liability claims in the financial year 2021/2022   

This comes to a total of £4,867,363.   

At the end of October, Police Scotland warned that approximately 4,400 officer and staff jobs could go over four years as a result of government spending cuts.    

Mr McArthur said:    

"These are significant sums of money that are being paid out.

"In the case of Rhona Malone, it is clear that if police bosses had addressed the culture within one of their own units, then perhaps the entire situation could have been avoided. Not only could a talented officer have remained in the service, huge sums of a taxpayers' money could also have been saved. 

“Police officers have already warned that government cuts threaten a serious loss of skills and expertise from the service. Scottish Liberal Democrat research has shown that police officers, including those with as little as two years’ service, are leaving in droves.    

“At the last election, the SNP pledged to protect the police resource budget. Instead, they are planning scything cuts. This speaks volumes for the spending priorities of the SNP/Green government.    

“Police bosses and the Scottish Government must ensure that legal claims are not adding even more pressure to an already squeezed policing budget. "

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies