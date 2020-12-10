Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

McArthur: Much work to do on Hate Crime Bill “riddled with problems”

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting following publication of the Scottish Parliament’s Justice Committee’s Stage 1 report on the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented: 

“The bill presented to parliament by the Scottish Government was riddled with problems. Vague language, blurred boundaries and inadequate protections for freedom of expression led to serious and legitimate concerns being voiced by almost every group with an interest in the bill.

“Thanks to pressure from Scottish Liberal Democrats and others, the Justice Secretary has already made significant concessions, notably restricting the ‘stirring up’ provisions. 

“However, as welcome as these concessions undoubtedly are, there is much work still to do in addressing fundamental concerns. I am determined, for example, to see further protections provided for freedom of expression and will bring forward amendments at Stage 2.  

“However, the Justice Committee has worked hard and collaboratively to produce a Stage 1 report that hopefully goes some way to reflecting and allaying many of the concerns raised by witnesses. In the fight to tackle hate crime, parliament must avoid passing legislation that has dangerous, unintended consequences and ultimately makes that fight even more difficult.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies