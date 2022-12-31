McArthur: More than a quarter of prisoners last Christmas were unconvicted

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP has today urged the
Scottish Government to push for a “common-sense overhaul” of the prison service as new
figures revealed that last Christmas, more than a quarter of those in prison had not yet
faced trial and nearly 600 people were on short sentences.
The figures, provided by the Scottish Prison Service in response to a freedom of information
request from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, show that last Christmas day 2,062 people out
of a total prison population of 7,434 were on remand, meaning that they had not yet faced
trial. This accounted for 28% of all prisoners.
The response also showed that a further 586 prisoners out of a total prison population of
7,434 were serving sentences of 12 months or less, despite the Scottish Government’s
presumption against these short-term sentences because of the evidence they do not work.
Mr McArthur said:
“Increasing numbers of people are being held on remand without a trial having taken place.
That’s bad for both the rights of the accused but also victims who are prevented from seeing
justice done.
“There are also a stubbornly high number of prisoners on short sentences. This does nothing
to make communities safer as we know that 60% of people given ineffective and
disruptive short sentences reoffend within a year of release.
“As well as an overhaul of our prison system, Scottish Liberal Democrats believe ministers
need to properly resource robust community-based sentences. That is the only way to give
our courts the confidence to use these measures and take pressure off our crowded prison
estate.
“Targeted action is also required to tackle the backlog in cases and bring down the startling
number of remand prisoners who have not yet been tried. The current situation does
nothing for victims, the accused or the reputation of Scotland’s justice system.”