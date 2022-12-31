McArthur: More than a quarter of prisoners last Christmas were unconvicted

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP has today urged the

Scottish Government to push for a “common-sense overhaul” of the prison service as new

figures revealed that last Christmas, more than a quarter of those in prison had not yet

faced trial and nearly 600 people were on short sentences.

The figures, provided by the Scottish Prison Service in response to a freedom of information

request from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, show that last Christmas day 2,062 people out

of a total prison population of 7,434 were on remand, meaning that they had not yet faced

trial. This accounted for 28% of all prisoners.



The response also showed that a further 586 prisoners out of a total prison population of

7,434 were serving sentences of 12 months or less, despite the Scottish Government’s

presumption against these short-term sentences because of the evidence they do not work.

Mr McArthur said:



“Increasing numbers of people are being held on remand without a trial having taken place.

That’s bad for both the rights of the accused but also victims who are prevented from seeing

justice done.

“There are also a stubbornly high number of prisoners on short sentences. This does nothing

to make communities safer as we know that 60% of people given ineffective and

disruptive short sentences reoffend within a year of release.

“As well as an overhaul of our prison system, Scottish Liberal Democrats believe ministers

need to properly resource robust community-based sentences. That is the only way to give

our courts the confidence to use these measures and take pressure off our crowded prison

estate.

“Targeted action is also required to tackle the backlog in cases and bring down the startling

number of remand prisoners who have not yet been tried. The current situation does

nothing for victims, the accused or the reputation of Scotland’s justice system.”