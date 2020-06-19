McArthur: More action needed to tackle stalking, harassment and fraud.

Scottish Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur MSP has today said that while Scotland continues to experience low levels of crime overall, action will be required to tackle stalking, harassment and fraud.

The latest edition of the Scottish crime and justice survey published today showed that:

11.1% of adults experienced at least one type of stalking and harassment.

One-in-five adults who use the internet said they had experienced one or more types of cyber fraud and computer misuse

56% of adults said the police in their local area do an excellent or good job, down from 61% in 2012/13 (when the question was first asked).

Mr McArthur MSP said:

"While crime in Scotland remains low, there are still issues in areas such as stalking and harassment and cyber crime where more action is needed.

"Ministers must ensure that officers and staff have the resources they need to carry out their work at this difficult time."