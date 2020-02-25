Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

McArthur: High level of domestic abuse reports “incredibly troubling”

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP has today called on ministers to ensure sufficient resources are in place to swiftly support domestic abuse victims and for them to be given new housing rights, after new statistics revealed 2018-19 saw the highest number of incidents recorded by police.

The police recorded 60,641 incidents of domestic abuse in 2018-19 - an increase of 2% compared to the previous year.

Liam McArthur said:

“The rates of domestic abuse in Scotland are incredibly troubling. Ministers must make sure the resources are there to support victims at short notice wherever they are in Scotland.

“The last thing victims need is to get inundated with paperwork to prove they are homeless or to be left to fend for themselves in finding a new place. That is why Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for new rights so that abusers can be the ones who are moved out of the home, not the victim.

“These are the types of changes that can help give people the confidence they need to leave physically abusive, controlling and coercive relationships.”

