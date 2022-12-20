McArthur comments on isles airport strikes

Responding to the start of HIAL strike action, Orkney's MSP Liam McArthur said:

"On the back of severe weather disruption over recent days, this strike action will create yet more difficulties for those looking to travel to and from the islands.

"Having increased airport charges to operators last month to cover the costs of a higher pay offer, HIAL and Scottish Ministers need to explain why passengers are now paying more in fares but also still dealing with the disruption caused by strike action.

"This festive double whammy is the last thing islanders need in the run up to Christmas. HIAL and Scottish Ministers need to get talks back underway so there is no further disruption to our lifeline services."