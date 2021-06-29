McArthur calls for jab push for young people

Responding to the First Minister's Covid Briefing, Liam McArthur MSP commented:

"Scotland now has the highest Covid rate of any UK nation, driven by cases among younger demographics who haven’t had their second jab. The Government need to look at what can be done to plug gaps in the programme and ensure that people who have missed their vaccine invite are tracked down.

"Young people are keen to get jabbed but many of them have been left out."

On the lifting of Manchester travel restrictions he added:

“The restrictions between Scotland and Manchester were a poor call and they have been rightfully lifted. To many it just seemed inconsistent that places with similar rates of the virus to parts of Scotland were off limits but a 6,000 person fan zone in Glasgow or travel to London were fair game.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats pressed the government to provide covid home test kits before the opening of the fan zone in Glasgow. With two more weeks of the tournament, I can only encourage people to remain alert and observe all the necessary precautions during the remaining games."



