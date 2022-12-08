McArthur calls for cuts to Men’s Sheds funding to be reversed

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has today written to the Finance Secretary calling on him to reverse his government’s decision to withdraw funding to the Scottish Men's Sheds Association for 2023/24.

More than 200 Men’s Sheds are in operation across the country, providing nearly 3,000 with company, mental health support and the chance to develop new hobbies.

The Scottish Government has provided £570,000 towards the initiative since it was launched in 2014, and agreed £75,000 funding in 2022/23. However, the Scottish Men’s Shed Association (SMSA) have now been told that there will be no cash for 2023/24 with the charity now concerned they may have to fold at the end of the financial year.

Mr McArthur’s letter is as follows:

Dear John

I'm writing to raise deep concerns at the reported decision by the Scottish Government to withdraw funding to the Scottish Men's Sheds Association for 2023/24.

As I am sure you will know, the men's sheds movement has been a tremendous success worldwide, including here in Scotland where the number and influence of sheds in communities around the country continues to grow. Indeed, there are now over 200 sheds in Scotland which support around 10,000 men aged over 18.

While every men's shed is different, they are all share a wider societal benefit. It is no exaggeration that the men's shed movement has transformed the lives of many, particularly older, men and become a key tool in tackling loneliness and isolation, and thereby improving mental wellbeing amongst these groups. All of these, I understand, are important objectives of the Scottish Government.

The positive impact of older people's groups like men's sheds in our communities was underscore in a recent report by Age Scotland, Keeping The Doors Open. However, the report found that more than 30 older people's community groups in the membership of Age Scotland have closed since the start of the pandemic with many more are struggling to remain open due to rising costs for venues and energy.

For many older people these groups are a lifeline and play such a crucial role in public health. It is, therefore, hard to understand why the Scottish Government is planning to pull the plug on support for the Scottish Men's Sheds Association. While I recognise that the financial situation facing the government is incredibly challenging, withdrawing funding to the SMSA risks undermining sheds across the country which I believe will only be more costly in the long-term.

The Scottish Government is to be applauded for the support provided to the SMSA which, since 2014, has helped play a part in the movement’s success. However, the government also risks moving of step with many other countries that have backed the evidence of men's sheds’ wider societal benefit by guaranteeing long-term financial support. Last month, for example, the Irish Government announced €800,000 in funding to help men's sheds meet electricity and insurance costs while in countries like Australia men's sheds are integrated into health and wider social care funding.

As you may be aware, at Portfolio Questions yesterday (Thursday) I urged the Minister for Older People and Equalities to rethink this cut and ensure that older people's groups receive the protected they both need and deserve. In light of her response, I am writing to you to make the same plea and look forward to your response in due course.

Kind regards, Liam