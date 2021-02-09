Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

McArthur calls for action on EVs, warm homes and plastic pollution

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking in this afternoon's debate on the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee's debate on a Green Recovery, Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

"Ten years ago, the SNP promised 28,000 green jobs, with Scotland becoming a world manufacturing base for offshore renewables. Last year, contracts for 114 wind turbine platforms for the outer Forth estuary were awarded.

A Scottish yard bid for just four of them. And didn’t get any. All 114 will be made in the Middle East and China.

"Scotland missed its emissions reduction target for 2018. So while the SNP’s rhetoric and promises are world leading – their delivery so far has failed to walk the talk.

"As we move to ensure our ambitious legislation results in ambitious action, Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to play a constructive role. We have done in this pushing for greater action on electric vehicles, warm homes and plastic pollution and we have held the Scottish Government to account on their support for policies like a third runway at Heathrow, which flies in the face of tackling the climate emergency."

 

ENDS

