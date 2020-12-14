Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Mass community testing could catch tens of thousands of unsuspecting infected Scots

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking ahead of the publication of data from trials of asymptomatic community testing, preliminary results of which revealed that 3% of those tested (426 people) returned a positive test, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"These preliminary results from across the central belt suggest that there may be tens of thousands of unsuspecting people currently with the virus.

"I have been encouraging the Scottish Government to introduce a program of mass community testing for months now. While these tests are not perfect, mass testing would allow us to catch many more infections and help to prevent the virus from spreading further.

"We are months behind nations like Slovakia who have been able to test their entire population in a matter of days. Ministers must explain how they will scale up these trials and enable all of those in areas where the virus is prevalent to access them.

"This is especially important when we are just a fortnight away from Christmas, when rules are relaxed and the virus is more likely to spread.

"Downing tools on this testing program until the new year would be an astonishingly rash and reckless thing to do."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies