March-June sees 4,000 fewer cancer diagnoses year-on-year

Responding to new figures from Public Health Scotland showing there were 4,000 fewer pathologically confirmed cancer diagnoses in March-June 2020 compared to 2019, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"The collapse in cancer diagnoses should be ringing alarm bells throughout the Scottish Government.

"We need a massive public information campaign to encourage people to get checked out and a comprehensive plan from the Government for getting services back on their feet.

"The fallout from the pandemic must not mean other services falling by the wayside."