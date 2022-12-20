Many green bottles left hanging on the wall as Government bottles deposit return scheme

Responding to Circular Economy minister Lorna Slater's letter to the Convener of the Scottish Parliament's Net Zero committee about the Scottish Government's deposit return scheme, in which she announced that she would “bring forward amendments to the regulations so that initially only the largest grocery supermarkets will be obliged to provide a takeback service; all other businesses will be exempt", Willie Rennie said:

"The Scottish Government knew for at least seven months that the scheme was in trouble, but they chose to keep retailers in the dark. The result is that confidence in the Scottish Government’s ability to deliver is rock bottom.



“The deposit return scheme is the right thing to do to end our throwaway culture, but it is now more than four years since the Scottish Government first consulted on the plans.



“The Government must rebuild confidence without delay or the delivery date will need to be delayed.”