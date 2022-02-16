Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Major defence firm could relocate from an independent Scotland

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to comments from David Lockwood, chief executive of defence firm Babcock warning that operations at the Rosyth shipyard could relocate away from an independent Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

“There is no doubt that in the event of independence major firms would follow the money and head south of the border.

“Just as with Brexit, we would see a steady drain on jobs and a consequent loss of tax revenue.

“Under the SNP Scotland's economy has fallen behind. Now imagine how bad things would get if they gave up the billions of pounds that Scotland gets as a benefit of being part of the UK.

“We need a government focused on delivering high wage, highly skilled jobs, not one spending all their time agitating for independence.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Help Aberdeenshire East Liberal Democrats

Help Aberdeenshire East Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies