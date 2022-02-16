Major defence firm could relocate from an independent Scotland

Responding to comments from David Lockwood, chief executive of defence firm Babcock warning that operations at the Rosyth shipyard could relocate away from an independent Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

“There is no doubt that in the event of independence major firms would follow the money and head south of the border.

“Just as with Brexit, we would see a steady drain on jobs and a consequent loss of tax revenue.

“Under the SNP Scotland's economy has fallen behind. Now imagine how bad things would get if they gave up the billions of pounds that Scotland gets as a benefit of being part of the UK.

“We need a government focused on delivering high wage, highly skilled jobs, not one spending all their time agitating for independence.”