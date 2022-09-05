Mackay to give evidence over ferry fiasco

Responding to confirmation that Derek Mackay’s will give in-person evidence to the Public Audit Committee this Thursday, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said:

“Every SNP minister, past and present, has been avoiding the question of why warnings about the ferry deal were ignored.

"To date these errors have has cost islanders and taxpayers 5 years and £250m.

“I hope that Derek Mackay will use his return to parliament to shed some light on who is to blame for the time and money that has been lost.

"Maybe then ministers will finally do the honourable thing and promise to quit if there are more cost and time overruns."