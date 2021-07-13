Losing teachers would be “worst possible start” to education recovery

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP has today questioned the First Minister about the teachers left without a job, ahead of the new term start.

Casual contracts for teachers mean there are thousands of teachers who cannot secure mortgages or make other long-term commitments. Many have no job offer for the new term, forcing them to leave the profession to earn a living.

Commenting, Ms Wishart said:

“Losing so many dedicated and experienced teachers will be the worst possible start for the education recovery. It could be catastrophic.

“Children and young people will need more support than ever when they return to the classroom. Every available teacher is needed. But the Scottish Government has presided over a workforce planning crisis. The profession is being drained of expertise and experience as a result.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. Permanent funding structures would give local authorities the confidence they need to properly invest in their workforces. No teachers should be left without a job next month.”