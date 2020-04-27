Lord Campbell joins calls for Covid-19 inquiry

Former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Menzies Campbell of Pittenweem, whose professional practice as a QC included public inquiries, has joined calls for an inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“There has to be an inquiry, but not just any inquiry, and the preparations should start now.

“It must be a statutory inquiry under the Inquiries Act 2005, judge led with assessors if necessary. It must have the power to compel the production of documents and the attendance of witnesses including, if necessary, the Prime Minister.

“It needs to have a clear timetable. We cannot have a Saville inquiry which lasted 11 years or a Chilcot which lasted 6.”