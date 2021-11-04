Long Covid patient list hits 92,000

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today accused the Health Secretary of abandoning long Covid sufferers as new figures published today show the number of people reporting that they had experienced the condition by 2 October soared to 92,000, up 13,000 on the previous month.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“If the number of cases of any other condition was increasing this fast there would be panic alarms whirring.

“Muscle spasms, chronic fatigue, diarrhoea, air hunger to the point of gasping for breath. These are all symptoms being reported by the constituents getting in touch with me to warn of the horrors of long Covid.

“The Scottish Government’s action plan on long Covid is totally unfit for the scale of this challenge. Those suffering feel sidelined and ignored.

“I have warned before that people with the condition are better off moving to England, where there are well-established clinics and a care pathway.

“The Health Secretary should listen to long Covid sufferers and put new interventions and support in place before more Scots fall into the grasp of this condition.”