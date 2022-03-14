Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Liberal Democrats stand up for devolved Parliaments over professional qualifications

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Wendy Chamberlain, Member of Parliament for North East Fife and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Scotland and Wales has tabled amendments to the Professional Qualifications Bill which will be debated in Westminster on Monday. 

The new law is needed to regulate the professional qualifications of people – such as teachers, lawyers, engineers and doctors - coming to work in the UK after Brexit.

In the face of the Government’s refusal to acknowledge that these professions vary between the nations of the UK and inability to gain the consent of the Devolved Governments, Ms Chamberlain has tabled amendments with cross party support to ensure that the Devolved Governments are able to regulate their own industries and that the new advice body is set up to work for all those in the UK.

Ms Chamberlain said: 

“This is nothing but the Internal Market Bill all over again. This Government is trying to take powers back to Westminster which belong to the Governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. 

“My amendments will make sure that it is the Scottish Government who make sure that those practicing law in Scotland know the difference between not guilty and not proven; and that teachers who want to work in Wales get proper advice about the Welsh speaking requirements.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies