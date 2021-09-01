Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Liberal Democrats oppose SNP/Green medical ID cards

Responding to the First Minister’s announcement of the introduction this month of medical ID cards to enter larger venues, clubs and sporting events, with the potential for expansion to other sectors and areas of society, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“This Government has moved effectively to a position where people will now be compelled to show evidence of their medical records in order to access certain freedoms. This is an illiberal step and a dangerous precedent.

“Big systems for scheduling tests, contact tracing, travel and more haven’t been up to the task. They are creaking at the sides.

“Domestic Medical ID cards present real risks to the management of our personal information and could be easily expanded to include other aspects of life. The First Minister told me she wouldn’t even put a time limit on this.

“Liberal Democrats have always opposed medical ID cards and, unlike the Greens, we will continue to oppose them.”

