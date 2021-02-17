Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Lib Dems win vote to reform education quangos and release OECD report

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Speaking after the Scottish Parliament backed a Scottish Liberal Democrat led motion calling for Education Scotland to be separated into inspection and policy functions, and for the SQA to be reformed to put teachers at the heart of education governance, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"This vote makes quite clear what is expected of the Education Secretary. We need the organisations in charge of Scottish education to get out of the way of teachers, and in must come an education system overseen by people with current and direct teaching experience.

"In this crisis teachers have been creative, dedicated, full of good ideas. They know what their pupils need. We can’t say that of Education Scotland and the SQA."

On the OECD review, Willie Rennie added:

 

"This week Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed official documents showing that the forthcoming OECD review of education is sat with ministers and their quangos for months of edits from the very people it is supposed to be critiquing.

"An interim report, untouched by ministers, should now be published so that the public can judge the SNP on their handling of Scottish education ahead of the forthcoming election."

ENDS

