Lib Dems will work with anyone interested in constructive reform of the UK

Responding to Scottish Labour's new policy paper on reforming the UK, Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP said:
"Labour may be a little late to the conversation over how to build a better UK but it is better late than never.
"Throughout the debates over independence and Brexit, the Liberal Democrats have made the case for a new and lasting dispute resolution mechanism that puts the needs of our constituents ahead of petty party politicking by the Conservatives and SNP. Likewise reform of the House of Lords has long been a liberal goal.
"Though it does not go far enough in terms of support for building a federal UK and delivering fair votes, this paper contains some worthwhile ideas. My party stands ready to take part in constructive discussions with anyone who is serious about making the country work better."