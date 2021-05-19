Lib Dems will oppose new Constitution Secretary as “recycled” Cabinet announced

Responding to the announcement of the new cabinet, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“I wish all those appointed to the cabinet well as we seek to recovery from this deadly pandemic. This must be a parliament of recovery as that was the clear message from the voters at the election. We will work with government ministers when we can agree and challenge when we don’t.

"Liberal Democrats argued during the election for the creation of a minister for recovery and we are glad to see our calls heeded. I hope that we can work together with John Swinney to put the recovery first and that his crucial new role will encourage him to take a more consensual approach.

"The appointment of a Cabinet Secretary for the constitution will distract effort and consume resources that should be used for recovery from the pandemic. Now is not the moment to appoint a minister for another referendum. We will oppose this appointment in parliament on Thursday.”

On education he said

"Shirley Anne Somerville will need to urgently reform the SQA and Education Scotland and ensure that another year of pupils are not badly burned by the qualifications system.”

On the return of ex-ministers to the cabinet he added:

“Bringing ex-ministers back into the cabinet will be hard to take for all those who thought it was their turn. The new cabinet has not been refreshed; it’s been recycled. There are more old faces from the past than new ones for the future.

"Shona Robison left as Health Secretary after recording the worst cancer waiting times in six years.

"Keith Brown persuaded the First Minister to sign a dodgy deal with Chinese firms that he claimed was worth £10bn but didn't produce a single job.

"Both will have to up their games as Scotland seeks to recover from the pandemic.”