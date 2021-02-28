Lib Dems will back no confidence motion unless legal advice is released

Commenting on the prospect of a no confidence vote in Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Liberal Democrats will support a motion of no confidence if John Swinney continues to flout the will of parliament.

"There is a simple way for John Swinney to avoid another no confidence vote and that is to release the legal advice as parliament has twice made very clear it expects him to do.

"The Scottish Government have gone out of their way to obstruct the investigation into their handling of some very serious allegations.

"This displays contempt for our parliament and a casual disregard for all those who have raised concerns or are considering whether to do so in the future."