Lib Dems welcome decision to open old Forth Road Bridge during icy periods

Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has today welcomed the government's decision to extend use of the Forth Road Bridge to all traffic in instances when the Queensferry Crossing is closed due to the danger presented by ice build up.

Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“When the Queensferry Crossing shuts it causes severe disruption to thousands of people trying to get to work.

"It’s really important we protect this major transport route, especially for key workers who need to get through in icy periods.

"I’m delighted the Transport Secretary has recognised the merit in this case. The Forth Road Bridge is not overstretched and it’s right that it's put to use to keep the country running.

“I share the government's commitment to protect the Forth Road Bridge as a public transport corridor and it should only be open to cars when the Queensferry Crossing has to shut.

"Longer term we need to see this government come forward with a viable, permanent solution to the ice problem. This is the first day of snow this winter and major transport arteries were ground to a halt.”