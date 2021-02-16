Lib Dems warn against stripping local accountability from care services

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today called for new national care service standards and entitlements, support for carers and a review of their pay and condition.

Speaking after a debate in the Scottish Parliament on the report of the Feeley review into social care services, Mr Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"The Feeley report noted that everyone has a different idea of what a national care service would look like. For liberals it is about giving people control over their care and accountability over the organisations who deliver it.

"This proposal from the Scottish Government cuts local accountability out of the process and gives the power to ministers to dictate to care homes and care organisations how things must be done.

"On that basis Scottish Liberal Democrats have put forward alternatives for what this system should look like, putting human rights at the core of our care sector along with a fair work package on pay, terms of employment and career progression for staff. Sadly the Scottish Government has chosen to reject these proposals in favour of a one-size-fits-all solution dictated from the centre. We have seen how previous SNP exercises in centralisation fair with the police and economic development and we reject the idea that this is what should now happen to the care sector."

