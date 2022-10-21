Lib Dems urge Health Secretary to tackle 7,650 two-year waits for treatment

Responding to new figures published by Public Health Scotland showing that at 30 September 2022, there were 7,650 patients waiting longer than two years for admission as an inpatient or day case, Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine said

“More and more patients are facing long waits in pain and discomfort for treatment. Once they get in they are waiting longer and longer to leave too as delayed discharge has soared.

“The Health Secretary’s NHS plans have seen waits for hosts of treatments worsen. He should apologise for allowing the Scottish NHS to grind to a halt on his watch.

“Patients and staff cannot carry on like this. The Scottish Government should immediately adopt Lib Dem plans for a Burnout Prevention Strategy, which would give staff extra protection, and a Health and Social Care Staff Assembly to put their expertise at the heart of the response to this crisis.”