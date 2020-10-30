Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Lib Dems unveil checklist for a federal future

Posted by Media Team

The Scottish Liberal Democrat virtual conference has today restated its opposition to another independence referendum and backed plans for a federal UK including: 

  • A new constitution for the United Kingdom 
  • Reform of the Westminster voting system to Single Transferable Vote to make sure the outcome of elections more closely reflects the views of the voters; 
  • Reform of the House of Lords to a democratic basis with strong voices for the nations and regions; 
  • A dispute resolution process to help the four UK administrations work together more effectively in a federal UK. 
  • Changing the voting system for the Scottish Parliament to single transferable vote to remove the existing two-tier nature of regional and constituency MSPs; 
  • Scottish Liberal Democrats continuing to offer voters the opportunity at the 2021 Scottish Parliament election to reject a further divisive independence referendum and to endorse the transformation of the United Kingdom to a federal union. 

Commenting on the proposals, Scottish affairs spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP said: 

“Liberal Democrats want to show voters that they don’t have to choose between Boris Johnson’s calamitous Conservatives or a poorer, more isolated Scotland under the SNP. Another independence referendum would mean years of division but no meaningful action to address the real flaws in our democracy. These proposals offer the prospect of real reform for the whole UK.

“Changing the voting systems at Scottish and UK elections would ensure that everyone’s vote counts and everyone has a tangible stake in our democracy. 

“With today’s motion, Scottish Liberal Democrats re-affirm that we believe in working in partnership with others in every corner of these islands and reject the prospect of a further divisive independence referendum.” 

