Lib Dems: Unemployment leaves hundreds of thousands anxious and uncertain

Speaking in response to the unemployment figures released today, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Katy Gordon said: 

"Hundreds of thousands of people are anxious and uncertain about their jobs if the support schemes come to an end. 

"The Scottish Government needs to have a needle sharp focus on supporting jobs and enterprise. This is the time to talk more about creating the green jobs we need to save the economy and the planet and less about an independence referendum.

"The UK Government needs to confirm quickly that furlough will continue to protect the people who cannot yet return to work."

