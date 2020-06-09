Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Lib Dems to use emergency debate to warn Rees-Mogg is threatening public health

The Liberal Democrats will today use an emergency debate in Parliament to warn Jacob Rees-Mogg that if an MP falls ill to COVID-19 or there is a spike in cases because of travel to and from London then he must take personal responsibility and resign.

The debate, secured by Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael MP, was agreed following alarm at Business Secretary Alok Sharma becoming unwell with COVID-19 symptoms in Parliament last week.

The Orkney and Shetland MP believes Mr Sharma’s condition “should be a wakeup call for the Government” and makes clear that forcing physical proceedings “exposes MPs, our families and our constituents to risk.”

The Liberal Democrats are demanding the Government accept the public health risks of denying MPs who are shielding the right to represent their constituents and commit to remote voting.

Ahead of the debate, Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael said:

“Tens of thousands of people have already died during this pandemic. To protect vulnerable people, we should all follow public health advice and work from home when we can.

“I am relieved that Mr Sharma does not have coronavirus, but his condition last week should be a wakeup call for the Government. Forcing physical proceedings exposes MPs, our families and our constituents to risk.

“There are no two ways about it. If an MP falls ill to COVID-19 or there is a spike in cases because of travel to and from London then Jacob Rees-Mogg must be ready to take personal responsibility and resign.

