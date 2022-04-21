Lib Dems to push vote on cost of living rescue package

Scottish Liberal Democrats will use their opposition debate this week to force a vote on measures to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The party have set out a motion arguing that that both the Scottish and UK Governments must immediately do much more to tackle the worst cost of living crisis for generations, criticising the current limited proposals put in place to tackle the crisis and calling for a series of measures to help households.

The party is calling for the UK Government to:

cut VAT to 17.5%, a change worth £600 to the average household,

reverse the national insurance rise,

deliver a doubling and expansion of the Winter Fuel Payment and Warm Home Discount,

introduce a Robin Hood tax on the energy companies making super profits from the current crisis.

The party is calling for the Scottish Government to use its wholly devolved powers to:

reverse the recent 3.8% rail fare hike and instead expand the system of railcards so that everyone is eligible to get the benefit of rail discounts of at least a third off,

increase the value of disability benefits,

announce protection for households experiencing council tax rises due to the Scottish Government’s cuts to council budgets,

activate an emergency nationwide home insulation programme with reports provided monthly to Parliament.

Commenting on the proposals, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Scotland is facing the biggest fall in living standards since the fifties.

“The current proposals set out by the Conservatives and the SNP do not go close to far enough. Both parties are taking people for granted, hiking national insurance, council tax and your train fares at the worst possible moment.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have a clear plan of action to cut bills for you and your family.

“After everything we have been through Scotland needs new hope. You will only find that hope with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.”