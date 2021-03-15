Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems to oppose illiberal Police Bill

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Liberal Democrat MPs will this evening vote against the UK Government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Speaking ahead of the debate, former police officer and MP for North East Fife Wendy Chamberlain said:

“Like so many others, I was shocked and appalled at the events on Clapham Common on Saturday night. It is an outrage that a peaceful vigil in memory of Sarah Everard was shut down by the police. It is a disgrace that one of the women was arrested. It is very difficult to see how the Met could have gotten this more wrong – and I say that as a former police officer. The leadership have let down the rank-and-file officers. And it is right that Cressida Dick should now consider her position.

“But as well as the failings of the Met on Saturday night, there was also a failure by government. For the last year, this government has sustained legislation which prevents people from exercising their fundamental right to protest

“Our policies on crime should not be dictated by what plays well to the gallery, it should be evidenced-based, with a focus on reducing harm. That is what will improve life for everyone; what will make our streets safer and also make safer those in the emergency services who do so much for us all.”

