Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems to lead first parliamentary debate on long Covid support

Posted by Media Team | Updated

On Tuesday 9th November, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will lead the first Scottish Parliament debate on long Covid, as new figures published this week show the number of people reporting experiencing the condition on 2 October soared to 92,000, up 13,000 on the previous month.  

Scottish Liberal Democrats will use the debate to argue for: 

  • Specialist long Covid clinics in every health board, 
  • The training of long Covid community nurses to offer in-home support,   
  • Country-wide access to long Covid physiotherapy and multi-disciplinary rehab, 
  • A policy of no financial detriment for workers who are absent for long periods of time due to long Covid.  

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

“Honestly it is absolutely shameful that it is taking an opposition party debate for the plight of long Covid sufferers to be heard in our nation’s parliament. 

“Long Covid may turn out to be the biggest mass disabling event since the First World War but despite the hard work of campaigners, the Health Secretary has his fingers in his ears. 

“People have been left with muscle spasms, chronic fatigue, diarrhoea, air hunger to the point of gasping for breath.  

“The Scottish Government’s action plan on long Covid is totally unfit for the scale of this challenge. I have spoken with constituents who would be better off moving to England where there are well-established clinics and a care pathway. 

“The Health Secretary should know that long Covid sufferers shall not let this rest and nor shall I. We need specialist long Covid clinics in every health board, the training of long Covid community nurses to offer in-home support, country-wide access to long Covid physiotherapy and multi-disciplinary rehab and a policy of no financial detriment for workers who are absent for long periods of time due to long Covid.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies