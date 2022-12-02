Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems table ‘Bushtucker Bill’ to stop MPs heading to the jungle

Matt Hancock is facing a ‘Bushtucker Bill’ as he heads back to Parliament, as Liberal Democrats table a new parliamentary motion to prevent MPs from abandoning their constituents by appearing on I’m a Celeb and other reality shows in future.

The motion calls for parliamentary rules to be updated to prevent MPs from taking part in reality TV programmes abroad for weeks at a time while Parliament is sitting. It comes after Matt Hancock deserted constituents for a three-week stint on I’m a Celeb in the midst of the cost of living crisis.

The Lib Dems are also calling for MPs like Matt Hancock who appear on paid for reality TV shows to give up their regular MP’s salary during the time they aren’t in Parliament. 

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine, who tabled the Bill, commented: 

“This Bushtucker Bill is designed to stop MPs following in Matt Hancock’s shameful footsteps to the jungle.

“Hancock disgracefully deserted his constituents for the sake of his ego. In any other job he’d have been sacked for going AWOL. 

“Matt Hancock spent days crawling through snakes instead of trawling through casework. He won food for campmates while his constituents wondered how they will feed their families this winter.

“People facing soaring bills deserve MPs who listen to their concerns and stand up for them, not use their position to appear in reality TV shows."

