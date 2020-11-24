Lib Dems: Suicide rates demand transformation from CAMHS through to crisis

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP today called for "a service transformation from CAMHS through to crisis" after it was revealed that 833 people died by suicide in 2019.

Statistics published today by Public Health Scotland show there were 833 probable suicides registered in Scotland in 2019 - an increase from 784 in 2018.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"More than two people a day, young and old, are dying by suicide. Hundreds of families have had their world turned upside down.

"The last few months have been especially tough, but there was a mental health emergency before the pandemic struck. Scotland already had a record number of children waiting over a year for the mental health treatment they need.

"It needs a service transformation from CAMHS through to crisis. Whether it's a first appointment or a crushing need for help, nobody should be left waiting for expert help. But it's happening constantly.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have worked constructively, securing the creation of a mental health minister and a commitment to 800 new professionals in key settings like A&E and with the police. But last week we highlighted that the police, who sadly are too often the only people available to help, have received just 12 extra staff for the whole of Scotland.

"These devastating statistics show the urgent need for the full weight of our proposals. We need a serious expansion of the mental health workforce to end the waiting times scandal, fast access to talking therapies at your GP practice and new 24/7 crisis care."