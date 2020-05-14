Lib Dems submit amendments to restore freedom of information legislation

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has submitted amendments that would unwind the limits placed on freedom of information by the Scottish Government due to coronavirus, as he warned that the crisis should not be used to inhibit public scrutiny.

Commenting on the amendments, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

"The coronavirus crisis requires us to put extraordinary measures in place but when it comes to freedom of information the Scottish Government has gone too far. The opposition of all other parties must now spell the end of it.

"There is no justification for going further than any other part of the United Kingdom in restricting access to information and slowing the public's right to know.

"In the interests of openness and transparency I hope that all parties will back repeal and that cross-party talks can reach a consensus on what is appropriate."