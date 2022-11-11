Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems: Strip Gavin Williamson of his knighthood if found guilty of bullying

Posted by Media Team

The Liberal Democrats have written to the Forfeiture Committee, calling for Gavin Williamson to be stripped of his knighthood if the complaints against him are upheld.

In a letter to the Committee’s chair Sir Chris Wormald, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said that the serious allegations against Williamson risked bringing the whole honours system into disrepute.

She also called on Rishi Sunak to confirm he would back taking away Gavin Williamson’s knighthood if the investigations into his behaviour find him guilty.

The Forfeiture Committee has the powers to take away knighthoods and will consider any case where there is evidence that the honours system is being brought into disrepute.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“The complaints being made about Gavin Williamson are extremely serious and suggest a bullying culture at the very top of the Conservative Party. If these complaints are upheld he should be stripped of his knighthood, or else the whole honours system risks being brought into disrepute.

“Rishi Sunak appointed Williamson to Cabinet despite knowing of serious complaints about his behaviour. Since then he sat on his hands for days instead of taking action.

“The very least Sunak could do now is confirm he would support taking Williamson’s knighthood away if the investigations into his behaviour find him guilty.”

