Lib Dems storm to victory in Perth South by-election

Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate Liz Barrett "stormed to victory" today in the Perth City South by-election. Party leader Willie Rennie said the "fantastic win", beating the SNP from third place, shows the momentum behind Lib Dem ahead of next year's Holyrood elections.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie added:

"This is a fantastic win from the SNP from third place. We stormed to victory. It shows that where Liberal Democrats can get our message across, we can win. This shows there is huge potential for next year's Holyrood election.

"Liz Barrett is a great example of a hard-working local Liberal Democrat councillor who stands up for their community.

"I'm delighted that the people of Perth had put their faith in Liz and the Liberal Democrats.”

Newly elected Councillor Liz Barrett commented:

“To win from third please and snatch the seat from the SNP shows what the Liberal Democrats can do. We won because we got the Liberal Democrat message across. I will work hard for local people just like all Liberal Democrat councillors and parliamentarians. I will not let local people down.”