Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Lib Dems storm to victory in Perth South by-election

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate Liz Barrett "stormed to victory" today in the Perth City South by-election. Party leader Willie Rennie said the "fantastic win", beating the SNP from third place, shows the momentum behind Lib Dem ahead of next year's Holyrood elections.  

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie added:

 "This is a fantastic win from the SNP from third place. We stormed to victory.  It shows that where Liberal Democrats can get our message across, we can win.  This shows there is huge potential for next year's Holyrood election.

"Liz Barrett is a great example of a hard-working local Liberal Democrat councillor who stands up for their community. 

"I'm delighted that the people of Perth had put their faith in Liz and the Liberal Democrats.” 

Newly elected Councillor Liz Barrett commented:

“To win from third please and snatch the seat from the SNP shows what the Liberal Democrats can do.  We won because we got the Liberal Democrat message across.  I will work hard for local people just like all Liberal Democrat councillors and parliamentarians.  I will not let local people down.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies