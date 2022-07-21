Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Lib Dems slam Sturgeon's "vanity publishing" and urge focus on cost of living

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain has today responded to Nicola Sturgeon's latest paper on independence, by calling for the Scottish Government to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Chamberlain said:

"It's strange to read a document that declares that "devolution has been good for Scotland" and then announces its author's intention to throw away the benefits of pooling and sharing that we get from being part of the wider UK.

"Rather than spending taxpayers' money on a series of vanity publishing exercises, the Scottish Government should be putting every penny to work to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

"Energy bills are soaring and families are struggling to put food on the table. That's what every minister should be focused on.

"Every time Nicola Sturgeon talks about separating Scotland from its biggest market - the rest of the UK - businesses shudder. We should not repeat the mistakes of Brexit by putting up new borders and breaking up the UK."

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue argue to that Scotland is best served by policies and politicians which put it at the heart of a reformed UK."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies