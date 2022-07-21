Lib Dems slam Sturgeon's "vanity publishing" and urge focus on cost of living

Scottish Liberal Democrat deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain has today responded to Nicola Sturgeon's latest paper on independence, by calling for the Scottish Government to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Chamberlain said:

"It's strange to read a document that declares that "devolution has been good for Scotland" and then announces its author's intention to throw away the benefits of pooling and sharing that we get from being part of the wider UK.

"Rather than spending taxpayers' money on a series of vanity publishing exercises, the Scottish Government should be putting every penny to work to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

"Energy bills are soaring and families are struggling to put food on the table. That's what every minister should be focused on.

"Every time Nicola Sturgeon talks about separating Scotland from its biggest market - the rest of the UK - businesses shudder. We should not repeat the mistakes of Brexit by putting up new borders and breaking up the UK."

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue argue to that Scotland is best served by policies and politicians which put it at the heart of a reformed UK."