Lib Dems select former NHS nurse for crucial council by-election

Scottish Liberal Democrats in Edinburgh have selected former NHS nurse, Fiona Bennett as their candidate for the Corstorphine / Murrayfield council by-election. 

Scottish Liberal Democrats topped the poll in the ward in last year’s main council elections, winning two of the three seats.  It came as part of a huge advance for the party across Edinburgh, with a doubling of their overall number of councillors. 


The by-election on 9 March was caused by the sudden and unexpected resignation of SNP councillor Frank Ross, who stood down 24 hours after the SNP controversially blocked a compensation scheme for Roseburn traders affected by a major council transport scheme. 

Fiona Bennett is a former NHS nurse, specialising in mental health care. She has also been a leading volunteer campaigner for refugees and currently works as a senior caseworker for Scottish Liberal Democrat MP, Wendy Chamberlain. She lives in Edinburgh with her family. If elected, Fiona will join existing Scot Lib Dem councillors for the ward, Alan Beal and Euan Davidson.

Speaking after her selection, Fiona said:

“I am delighted to have been chosen to stand in this by-election. The Liberal Democrats have such a strong track record of local service in Corstorphine and Murrayfield. The huge increase in our vote during last year’s election shows that people appreciate the year-round hard work and communication which only the Liberal Democrats provide locally.

“Whether it’s fixing our broken roads and pavements, action on air pollution, measures to tackle flooding, or supporting local traders, there’s so much to do. I’m looking forward to the campaign ahead and being out and about listening to local residents."

Member of Parliament for Edinburgh West which includes Corstorphine and Murrayfield, Christine Jardine said:  

“Fiona would be a fantastic councillor for Corstorphine and Murrayfield. I’m so pleased she has been chosen as our candidate.

“As a former NHS nurse, Fiona has a strong track record of service and understands the importance of helping people. Her voluntary work on refugees has shown her to be a powerful and committed campaigner. With all that energy and experience, I know she’ll fight hard for local residents and form a strong team with existing councillors, Alan Beal and Euan Davidson.

“It's clear this by-election is a straight two horse race between the Liberal Democrats and the SNP.  People have an important chance to send a message to the SNP which is slashing the funding of core local services at a time when our roads are a mess and our schools desperately need investment. By voting for Fiona and the Liberal Democrats, people in Corstorphine and Murrayfield can use this election to demand better.”

